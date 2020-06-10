Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $268,000 in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBC opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

