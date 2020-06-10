Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $265,000 in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.