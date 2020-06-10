Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $244,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

