Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $239,000 in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCI Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in HCI Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in HCI Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,825 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. HCI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $378.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

