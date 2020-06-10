Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $233,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,512,000 after acquiring an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

