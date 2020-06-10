Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $239,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 73.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

