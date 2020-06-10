Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $230,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 392,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $792.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,488,100. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

