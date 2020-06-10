Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.