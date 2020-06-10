Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 47,684 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Camping World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 137,919 shares of company stock worth $1,145,851. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

