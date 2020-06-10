Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 30,792 Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,792 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

CVA opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.