Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 10,423 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,354,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332,750 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,423.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,244 shares of company stock worth $3,475,197 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.