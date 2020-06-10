Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $227.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.