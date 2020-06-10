Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aegion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aegion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aegion by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGN stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26. Aegion Corp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

