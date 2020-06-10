Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 6,568 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Redfin were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,910 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Redfin from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Redfin’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

