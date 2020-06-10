Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,798 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 503,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $240.88.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

