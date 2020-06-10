Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 660,598 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Codexis by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,425.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,540 shares in the company, valued at $495,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $211,850. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

