DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107,029 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,180,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 1,106,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

DXC stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

