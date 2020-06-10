Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

DNKN opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.