Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:DUC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.