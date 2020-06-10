DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. DTF Tax Free Income has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

