Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Draftkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Draftkings from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.41 on Friday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

