Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $103,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

