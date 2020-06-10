DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

DISH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.75.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

