Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Discovery Communications worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

