Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $62.34, approximately 38,251 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 978,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $936.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

