Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRNA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.85. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,405,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

