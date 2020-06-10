Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 256.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 323,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $2,571,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

