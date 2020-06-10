Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

