Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,660 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($38.18) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.18) to GBX 3,450 ($43.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,130 ($39.84) to GBX 3,230 ($41.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($36.53) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,961.76 ($37.70).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,843 ($36.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,791 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,913.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

