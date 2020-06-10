Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,950 ($37.55).

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) target price (down from GBX 3,480 ($44.29)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($36.53) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oddo Securities raised Diageo to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($31.56) to GBX 3,130 ($39.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($40.09) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,961.76 ($37.70).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,850 ($36.27) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25). The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,791 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,913.21.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 295 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

