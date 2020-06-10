Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €16.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.98) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.92 ($19.01).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.19 ($17.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.66 and a 200-day moving average of €14.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

