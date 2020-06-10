Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,673

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,174 ($53.12) to GBX 3,673 ($46.75) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($50.91) to GBX 4,275 ($54.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,250 ($54.09) to GBX 3,400 ($43.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,720 ($47.35) to GBX 2,850 ($36.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 3,100 ($39.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,584.07 ($45.62).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,114 ($39.63) on Monday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462 ($31.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,362 ($55.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,996.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,593.65.

In other Derwent London news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($35.14), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($370,628.32). Also, insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($37.32) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($130,609.65).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

