Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,673

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,174 ($53.12) to GBX 3,673 ($46.75) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.
DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($50.91) to GBX 4,275 ($54.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,250 ($54.09) to GBX 3,400 ($43.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,720 ($47.35) to GBX 2,850 ($36.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 3,100 ($39.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,584.07 ($45.62).
LON DLN opened at GBX 3,114 ($39.63) on Monday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462 ($31.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,362 ($55.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,996.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,593.65.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.