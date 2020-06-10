Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

