Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €80.00 ($89.89) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHER. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.13 ($95.65).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €84.80 ($95.28) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.89 ($41.45) and a one year high of €91.98 ($103.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of €82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.70. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.74.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.