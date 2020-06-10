David Lamond Acquires 49,125 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director David Lamond acquired 49,125 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,986.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,324.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, David Lamond acquired 5,448 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64.

On Tuesday, May 19th, David Lamond bought 44,648 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.09 per share, with a total value of $2,504,306.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 7.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,906,000 after buying an additional 171,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

