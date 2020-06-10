Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAY. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Shares of PLAY opened at $19.26 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $694.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

