Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Buys £127.67 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £127.67 ($162.49).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Kevin Beatty bought 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £125.46 ($159.68).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 719 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($6.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 761.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 850 ($10.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.04) to GBX 547 ($6.96) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.63) to GBX 708 ($9.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.32).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

