Critical Survey: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics -48.75% -48.92% -17.36% Surface Oncology -70.90% -38.44% -20.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Surface Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.27%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 16.56 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -47.78 Surface Oncology $15.36 million 8.72 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -2.40

Surface Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Surface Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

