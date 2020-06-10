Critical Survey: Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VTIQ)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miller Industries and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.43 $39.11 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Miller Industries has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Miller Industries and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.50% 14.22% 8.79% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

