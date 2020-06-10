Critical Survey: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) vs. Its Rivals

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 31.08 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 22.61

Diamond S Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diamond S Shipping and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 821 1352 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 81.41%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping peers beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.