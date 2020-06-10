Critical Analysis: Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) vs. MEG Energy (NASDAQ:MEGEF)

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and MEG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amplify Energy and MEG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 MEG Energy 1 8 0 0 1.89

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 359.64%. MEG Energy has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than MEG Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and MEG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.26 $54.61 million N/A N/A MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than MEG Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats MEG Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta. It primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

