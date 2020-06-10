Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.88 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,000 shares of company stock worth $7,492,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,508,000 after buying an additional 930,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

