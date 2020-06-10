Credit Suisse Group Lowers BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 690

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 690 ($8.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.66) to GBX 607 ($7.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 685 ($8.72) to GBX 625 ($7.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 650.25 ($8.28).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 530.60 ($6.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 562.41. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.