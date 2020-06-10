Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.25 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.29 ($10.44).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €11.85 ($13.31) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.34. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of €18.02 ($20.24). The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.