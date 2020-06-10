Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COWN. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cowen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

COWN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,762.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cowen by 47.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

