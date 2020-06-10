Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,927,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $115,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.