Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CRF opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris purchased 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $246,273.00.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.