Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,067,000 after purchasing an additional 578,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,069,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

