Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.29. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 82.24%. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

