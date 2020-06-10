Contrasting Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.96 $35.90 million $1.37 11.64 Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 1.75 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 16.62% 9.41% 1.80% Magyar Bancorp 8.30% 4.37% 0.38%

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

